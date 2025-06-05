Investigators probe 80mph crash between passenger train and tractor

A high-speed passenger train smashed into a tractor-trailer at 80mph at a level crossing in Herefordshire last month, investigators have said in their first findings.

The incident, which occurred at around 10:37 on 22 May 2025, sparked a formal investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

The 08:30 Transport for Wales service from Manchester to Cardiff struck a loaded trailer crossing the tracks at Nordan Farm user worked level crossing.

Initial analysis released by RAIB suggests the train was travelling at approximately 80 mph (129 km/h) at the time of impact.

The force of the collision caused the trailer to detach from the tractor and become wedged on the front of the train.

The train continued for around 500 metres before coming to a halt under braking. Despite the severity of the incident, the train did not derail.

Damage was sustained to the front driving van trailer and several leading passenger coaches, according to RAIB's initial findings.

Of the 66 passengers and 8 crew members on board, six passengers were treated for minor injuries. The tractor driver was unhurt.

The trailer, the track, and lineside infrastructure—including a second level crossing—also suffered damage.

Nordan Farm crossing is a user worked level crossing equipped with telephones and signage instructing users to call the signaller before opening the gates.

RAIB confirmed that the tractor driver did phone the signaller in accordance with the guidance before crossing the line.

Its next investigation will explore several key areas, including the sequence of events leading up to the accident and any contributing human factors.

It will examine any previous incidents at Nordan Farm crossing to assess their relevance.

Investigators will also evaluate how risk is managed at this crossing, and review Network Rail’s broader strategy for assessing and mitigating danger at user worked crossings.

The inquiry will additionally consider any underlying systemic or operational issues.

RAIB said it will publish a final report, including any safety recommendations, upon conclusion of its investigation.