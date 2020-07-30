Ireland's Dawn Meats takes control of UK joint venture with Dunbia

The business in the UK will continue to trade under the Dunbia brand

Ireland-based Dawn Meats has taken full control of its UK joint venture with NI meat processor Dunbia, that was jointly established in 2017.

Dawn Meats, based in Waterford, has taken control of County Tyrone-based Dunbia's 12 meat plants across the UK.

It follows the retirement of Jim Dobson, who co-founded Dunbia with his brother Jack in 1976.

Dunbia became one of the largest private firms in Northern Ireland, exporting to a total 36 countries.







Dawn Meats said in a statement: “The business in the UK will continue to trade under the Dunbia brand, offering customers regionally sourced solutions for both beef and lamb from 12 facilities across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland."

Dunbia's Jim Dobson added: “The creation of the joint venture with Dawn Meats ensured the business would continue to grow as a leading quality meat supplier in the UK market.

“I want to thank all the team that has worked on the integration, and I feel confident that they are well-placed to build on all our past achievements together."

The merger will mean Dawn Meats now processes around one million cattle and three million sheep annually in both the UK and Ireland.

It will now employ over 7,000 staff and and work with over 30,000 suppliers, according to the Irish meat processor.