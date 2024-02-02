Irelands Farm Machinery founders step down prompting live auction

Machinery auctioneer Cheffins will conduct a live onsite auction on behalf of Lincolnshire dealer Irelands Farm Machinery, with its founders stepping down after three decades.

Jonathan and Fiona Ireland, who founded the company in 1994, will step back from day-to-day management of the dealership in April and hand over the reins to a younger team.

The move also involves a restructure of the hire fleet, which offers the business a chance to sell items such as tractors, telehandlers and other machinery via the auction.

The sale will include 20 modern John Deere and Kubota tractors that are in excellent condition and range in size up to 250hp.

Mr Ireland said: “Following this decision, we have decided to restructure the hire side of business, streamlining and selling some of our current stock of tractors, forklifts and implements, along with machines that we had planned to replace and update later this year.

"The hire business will still operate, and the reorganisation of our fleet will be beneficial for the new team.”

Established in 1994, Irelands Farm Machinery has grown into a respected dealership, selling major machinery brands such as Kubota, Bunning, Stewart, Kverneland and Spearhead among several others.

It has effectively expanded its area over the years to three depots across Lincolnshire in Carrington, Sutterton and Market Rasen.

Alongside the 20 tractors for sale are four JCB telehandlers; 16 grain and root crop trailers; implements including mowers, cultivation equipment and fertiliser spreaders; and several UTVs.

Oliver Godfrey, director at Cheffins, said the company should be praised on its progressive management to secure a bright future for the three depots.

“This is great example of where a clear and well executed succession plan has allowed a successful business to continue supporting its customer base with an experienced new team at the helm.

"Holding an auction provides an effective way for the business to streamline current stock and offer the new team a fresh start.”

The sale takes place on 28 February 2024 at Irelands’ Carrington depot in Lincolnshire.