Irish dairy co-op to close Cheshire site

Irish dairy group Ornua is to close its UK facility in Cheshire

Ireland’s largest exporter of dairy products has proposed to close its UK production site in Cheshire, it has been announced.

Dublin-based dairy cooperative Ornua has plans to close operations at its Whitchurch site following a major review of its European operations.

The company, which exports to 110 countries worldwide, announced the move with 'much regret'.

It proposes to transfer the majority of its 90 staff from the Whitchurch site to nearby Nantwich facility.







Ornua operates from 19 business units worldwide, including 14 production facilities.

Joan Bombardo, managing director of Ornua Ingredients Europe, said: “It is with much regret that we have announced our proposal to cease operations at our Whitchurch site and transfer the production to our nearby, well-invested Nantwich cheese ingredients facility.

“The proposal follows a major review of our business which concluded that by simplifying and consolidating our production facilities we will be more streamlined, more customer focused and be able to respond more effectively to market opportunities.

“It is important to stress that the proposed closure is not a reflection of the hard work and commitment of those employed at Whitchurch.

She added: “We know that the announcement and forth-coming consultation will be unsettling, and we will work hard to keep colleagues informed of the process as it moves forward, as early and as frequently as possible.”