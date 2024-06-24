Isle of Man dairy farmers scoop major conservation award

A dairy farming duo from the Isle of Man have scooped a major international award for their 'outstanding commitment' to conservation within a commercial business.

David and Rob Cooil, who run Ballagawne Farm in Ballabeg, were awarded the Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group’s (FWAG) prestigious Silver Lapwing award.

Having already won the Isle of Man stage of the competition, the brothers saw off stiff competition from farmers across England and Wales, to lift the British title.

Chris Butler, who visited and judged the five shortlisted farms, said David and Rob went the extra mile and demonstrated outstanding commitment to wildlife conservation.

“The manner in which they efficiently harness the resources available to them, also impressed," he said.

In recent years, the siblings have successfully introduced a grass-based dairy system on their family-run farm, whilst protecting and enhancing natural features and habitats.

This has seen wildlife flourish and the rediscovery of a wildflower species, known as skullcap (Scutellaria galericulata), for the first time in more than 140 years.

Responding to the award, David Cooil said the brothers were 'over moon' and 'incredibly proud' to showcase Manx farming.

He added: “Our farm has family and nature at its heart and we look after our soils and habitats to strike a balance with an intensively grazed and profitable dairy business.”

The brothers make use of the government’s agri-environment scheme, which offers targeted funding for farm-based projects that benefit the environment, boost biodiversity or mitigate flooding and climate change.

In line with the educational aims of the Isle of Man’s biosphere status, they have also opened their farm gates to schoolchildren to inspire the next generation and explain the role farmers play.

Clare Barber, Minister for Agriculture for the Isle of Man, said the award was "fantastic news and incredibly well deserved".

"It is excellent recognition for how productive farming can work hand-in-hand with conservation efforts to deliver profit and boost biodiversity.”