Isle of Wight livestock farm available to let on 15-year FBT

A 172-acre livestock farm located on the Isle of Wight is now available on a 15-year fixed term farm business tenancy (FBT).

Rural property agency BCM have launched Lambsleaze Farm onto the letting market, and they are anticipating a high level of interest.

Located adjacent to Newtown Creek near Porchfield, the unit comprises farm buildings, 172-acres of pasture and a recently refurbished 5 bedroomed farmhouse.

Lambsleaze Farm sits within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and part is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

(Photo: BCM)

“This is a rare opportunity for a farmer to secure a core holding with a decent house and buildings for a 15 year term," said Emily Thearle, land agent at BCM.

"The landlord is particularly committed to protecting and enhancing the environmental worth of the farm and will be obliging the tenant to enter into a Countryside Stewardship Scheme or similar to help achieve that.

(Photo: BCM)

"We anticipate a high level of interest and the letting process will be run on a formal tender basis.”

Those interested are being invited to apply to the letting agent for a tender pack and form on which any tender must be submitted