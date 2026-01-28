Jail sentence in £500k poultry fraud sparks renewed vigilance call

More than half a million pounds’ worth of stolen poultry has been taken out of the supply chain after a food fraud investigation, prompting fresh warnings to businesses to stay alert to criminal activity.

The case, led by the Food Standards Agency’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU), has resulted in a prison sentence and renewed calls for vigilance across the food industry.

On Tuesday (27 January) Liam Dooney, 53, from Wigan, was jailed following a joint NFCU investigation into food fraud.

At Bolton Crown Court, Dooney was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment for handling stolen goods worth more than £500,000.

He must serve at least half of the sentence in custody and was also disqualified from acting as a company director for seven years.

Dooney had previously operated a food cold storage business in the Wigan area. He had earlier pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and was granted bail ahead of sentencing.

The investigation uncovered a series of offences in which fraudsters impersonated legitimate UK food businesses to secure poultry deliveries from overseas suppliers and one UK-based supplier.

Cloned details from McDonald’s franchises were used to obtain consignments of chicken and turkey, which were then stolen and diverted into fraudulent distribution.

In total, 16.8 metric tonnes of poultry was recovered during the investigation. However, the loss of traceability meant the product could not enter the human food chain and had to be downgraded to pet food.

Andrew Quinn, head of the FSA’s NFCU, said the sentence sent a clear message to the industry. “We are pleased with this custodial sentence as it shows as there is no place in the food industry for any form of criminal activity.”

He said the unit works closely with industry to reduce the risk of theft escalating into fraud. “We work with partners, supporting industry to meet their responsibilities and minimise the risk of any food theft resulting in food fraud.”

Mr Quinn described the case as complex, involving Greater Manchester Police, Wigan Council and the Crown Prosecution Service.

He warned businesses to remain alert to suspicious offers. “Food businesses should be vigilant to the risk of food fraud and safeguard against this,” he said.

Mr Quinn added that businesses can protect themselves by carrying out checks on suppliers and customers, saying: “Food businesses can help ensure they don’t become victims of theft by doing their due diligence with suppliers and customers.”

He said the NFCU has “advised hundreds of businesses on how to increase their resilience to fraud so people can trust the food they buy is safe, and what it says it is”.

The FSA is urging anyone who suspects food fraud to report concerns, stressing that early reporting helps protect both consumers and legitimate businesses.