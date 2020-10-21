Jane King to step down as AHDB CEO

Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board CEO Jane King will step down from the position after almost six years in the role, the organisation has announced.

Ms King will step down by September 2021 or before if a successor can be found sooner, AHDB said on Wednesday (21 October).

Recruitment of a new CEO will begin immediately, it added, and there will be a handover period before she leaves to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms King joined the statutory levy board as chief executive in February 2015.

It comes as AHDB recently announced a five-year strategy as part of a review of the organisation's operations.

Ms King said it was a 'good time' to hand the role of CEO over to 'someone fresh to deliver the next phase of AHDB's development'.

She said she would continue to work with the Chair Nicholas Saphir and the leadership team to continue to reform AHDB in line with a commitment to improve levy-payer engagement and value for money.

Ms King said: “It has been a great privilege to lead an incredible team at AHDB and to work with inspirational farmers, growers and partners to deliver our programmes and services.

“It’s always difficult to craft a farewell message, but I have the comfort of knowing that together we have achieved a good deal and AHDB will go from strength to strength under fresh leadership.

“The new five-year strategy will see AHDB playing a crucial role in helping to grow British agriculture and horticulture at a time of great change and opportunity."

She added: “I would like to thank all those colleagues, stakeholders, partners, board members and levy-payers who have shown me so much support and encouragement over the last five and a half years."