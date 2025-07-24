Janet Swadling OBE takes the reins at AHDB as interim chief

Leadership at levy organisation AHDB is set for a shake-up as Janet Swadling OBE steps in as interim chief executive next month.

She will step into the role as current CEO Graham Wilkinson prepares to depart on 22 August, due to a required break in employment ahead of his move to become a pork sector levy payer.

Ms Swadling brings over 35 years of senior leadership experience across the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors.

She previously served as an independent board member of AHDB and has held prominent roles including interim chief executive of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the inaugural CEO of the Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH).

Known for her expertise in governance, strategic leadership, and organisational transformation, she is expected to provide continuity during the transition period.

Her interim leadership comes at a pivotal time, as AHDB continues its search for a permanent chief executive.

Emily Norton, chair of the levy organisation, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Janet Swadling as our interim chief executive.

"Her deep understanding of AHDB and her wealth of leadership experience make her ideally placed to guide the organisation through this period of transition.

"I want to thank Graham for his commitment and achievements during his time with us and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Ms Swadling said: “It’s a privilege to return to AHDB in this capacity. I look forward to working with our colleagues, levy payers and stakeholders to maintain momentum on key priorities and ensure a smooth and stable transition as the search for a permanent CEO continues.”

AHDB confirmed that the recruitment process for a permanent chief executive is already underway, with a pool of candidates currently under consideration.