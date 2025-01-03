January 2025 milk price remains the same for Arla farmers

Arla's new year price for its British farmer suppliers will remain the same for both conventional and organic milk, the co-op has confirmed.

The Arla on-account price for conventional and organic milk is unchanged for January 2025, sitting at 48.54p per litre and 58.53ppl respectively.

Arla said that global milk supplies are increasing slightly while retail sales continue to grow, however at a low level.

"Commodity markets are seeing a weakening after the seasonal Christmas peak, while retail markets are stable," the co-op said.

"Overall, the outlook is slightly negative, due to uncertainty on commodity prices development."