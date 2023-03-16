JCB sees biggest ever UK order as farmer buys £87m worth of machines

JCB has seen its biggest ever deal in the UK after a Perthshire farmer placed an order for £87.5 million worth of machines.

Leslie Plant Hire based near Carse of Gowrie placed the huge order, which includes 50 JCB 3CX backhoe loaders.

The investment will also see the company take delivery of Loadall telescopic handlers, excavators, site dumpers, and compaction equipment.

Farmer Morris Leslie started the company on his parents’ farm, and today it operates across the UK.

Many of his firm’s customers work in the agricultural sector, particularly in Scotland.

The order will be supplied by dealer Scot JCB to Mr Leslie’s 14 nationwide depots throughout 2023.

The farmer also owns and operates four arable farms in Perthshire and Angus, covering a total of 2,000 acres.

He said: “Our business was founded on a farm in 1974 and I am proud that farmers and the wider agricultural community continue to be vitally important to the success of the company today.

"This order ensures we can continue to support them with the very latest and best equipment.

“We are delighted to have agreed our largest ever order with our long-term partner JCB to support our 2023 growth plans."