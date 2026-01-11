Jeremy Clarkson hints at future of Clarkson's Farm beyond series six

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed a sixth series of Clarkson’s Farm and suggested the Prime Video hit could continue beyond that.

The broadcaster said filming on the show could restart sooner than expected, with wintry weather potentially drawing cameras back to his Oxfordshire farm.

Clarkson, 65, revealed last month that he planned to step away from television in early 2026 for the first time in 40 years. However, he suggested the pause was always likely to be short-lived.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “We’ve never had a rest… because farming doesn’t stop.”

He explained the decision to pause filming was influenced by a combination of factors, including Kaleb Cooper travelling to Australia and his own commitments to Millionaire Hot Seat.

Clarkson said he was keen to take time off, adding: “I really wanted to have a holiday because I haven’t had one in ages.”

But he said production could quickly resume if conditions demanded it. “I just said, ‘If it snows we’ll start filming again’,” he said.

Clarkson also confirmed Amazon is backing another series and that he is keen to continue. “Amazon want to and I want to. I’ve got a good idea for six,” he said.

Looking further ahead, he hinted that the show could go beyond that point. Clarkson said he would only stop once ideas run out, adding that he currently has “two quite good ones”.

The comments come ahead of the release of Clarkson’s Farm series five, which is due to land later this year.

Reflecting on the prospect of stepping away from filming, Clarkson admitted the break had left him uneasy.

“I’m genuinely frightened because until March, I won’t be filming a TV show for the first time in forty years,” he said.

With a fifth series still to come and a sixth already confirmed, Clarkson’s Farm looks set to remain a fixture on Prime Video for the foreseeable future.