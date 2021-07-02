Jeremy Clarkson thinks he could be 'Farmer of the Year'

A clip of Jeremy Clarkson submitting his entry for the British Farming Awards (BFAs) has caused a social media storm, with more than 650,000 people watching the two minute spoof.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Clarkson's Farm charts the television star's venture into farming after buying a 1,000-acre unit, in the Cotswolds.

The video sees Clarkson receiving an invitation for him to enter the BFA's Farmer of the Year award, which he starts to consider as he reflects on his farming journey to date.

As he runs through the series of questions, the programme transitions to a host of calamities filmed during the making of the show, including him breaking various items, buying an oversized Lamborghini tractor and being shouted at by his young farm manager Kaleb Cooper.

The programme, which has just had the go ahead for a second series, was filmed throughout the course of the farming year in 2019.

It captures the ups and downs of the former Top Gear presenter's journey as he and his team contend with various dramas including severe flooding, the complexity of unresponsive crops, an unexpected global pandemic and dealing with rogue animals.

With a record number of nominations this year, and so many working hard with the easing of lockdown, the deadline has been extended to give everyone more time to complete entries.

And for those who have not yet had time to enter, the chance to give a business a boost is very much still up for grabs.

Farmers now have until Friday 9 July to submit their entry or nomination – start today here.