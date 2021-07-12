Jimmy's Farm hailed for protecting UK native breeds

Jimmy's Farm has gained Rare Breeds Approved Associate accreditation for its efforts in educating about the importance of the UK's endangered native breeds.

The Suffolk farm, run by celebrity farmer Jimmy Doherty, has become the first recipient of accreditation, issued by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST).

The charity has administered am accreditation scheme for farm parks for many years, creating a network which makes an important contribution for rare breeds survival.

The new Approved Associate scheme provides the opportunity to extend the benefits of RBST Approval for the UK's rare breeds.

Jimmy's Farm runs crucial breeding programmes which help towards the survival of a number of priority rare native livestock and equine breeds.

These include Suffolk Punch horses, Large Black pigs and Middle white pigs as well as at risk breeds such as British White cattle, Devon Closewool sheep and Bagot goats.

Mr Doherty said: "Our native breeds remain close to our hearts and we continue to share RBST’s mission to ensure that we don’t lose the incredible diversity of breeds that are part of our heritage.”

Christopher Price, chief executive of RBST added: “Interest has been growing from establishments which differ in mission and scope from farm parks but which are dedicated to RBST’s rare breed conservation objectives and values.

"I congratulate the team at Jimmy’s Farm on becoming the first Rare Breeds Approved Associate, and I thank Jimmy for his ongoing leadership and dedication as RBST President.”