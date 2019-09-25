John Deere 6M series revamped for next year

The John Deere 6M tractor series, one of the company's most versatile in the 110-195 hp range, is getting a significant revamp for next year.

The eight cab models of the 6M tractors will feature improvements in comfort, visibility, manoeuvrability and technology not previously available.

The US agri-machinery giant has updated the cab comforts to include new styling and a digital corner post display for improved visibility of machine functions.

In addition, two of the more popular models, the 6110M and 6120M, have been redesigned with a 94.5-inch (2.4m) wheel base that's 7 inches (17.8cm) shorter with a sloped hood that provides an 18-foot (5.5m) front view distance for improved visibility for loader work.







Lyle McMillan, marketing manager for John Deere, said: “Because of their compact size, wide horsepower range and versatility, the 6M tractors have been a popular power choice.

“Based on extensive customer input and feedback, we've made the 2020 models even better by adding more options that customers can include based on what they want to accomplish and what best fit their operations.

“We've also improved ride quality on these two models, thanks to optional front-axle suspension and cab/loader suspension systems,” McMillan added.

“The 6110M and 6120M may be the most versatile haying, feeding and all-around chore tractors we have on the market, ideal for many different types of on-farm and off-farm chores, and these changes make them an even better fit.”

John Deere has added the 140-hp 6140M model to the lineup, which addresses a sweet-spot in size, horsepower and capabilities that is most often requested by livestock producers and diversified ag operations.

The small-frame, 4-cylinder 6140M features 20-hp Intelligent Power Management (IPM) for extra power when needed and a short 101.6-inch (2.58m) wheelbase for maneuverability in tight spaces.

The 6110M, 6120M and 6130M will also have the 20-hp IPM power boost that many customers will find a useful feature for applications when a bit more power is needed.

Other optional new features for the 6M Series include a compact CommandARM for fingertip machine and implement control; up to four electronic selective control valves (E-SCVs); and front hitch and PTO for mounting and operating front-end equipment.

The new PowrReverser™ button on the joystick allows operators to change direction of travel without taking their hands off the steering wheel or loader joystick.

The optional hydraulic remote implement latch makes switching loader attachments easier and faster without leaving the cab.

Ready to see views like never before? Sit in the cab of our redesigned 6M Tractor.#FSR19 pic.twitter.com/7w1R4CiYI1 — John Deere (@JohnDeere) September 19, 2019

New technology is available on the 6M models for those who want the precision guidance, telematics and other features often found in larger or higher spec tractors.

This includes factory-installed AutoTrac™ guidance, available for the first time on the small-frame models, which is a productivity-enhancing feature for farmers using front-mounted and side mowing equipment.

Another technology option available is JDLink™ telematics for fleet management, service updates and maintenance alerts.

The revamped and redesigned 6M Series Tractors can be ordered after September 17 and will be available later in 2020.