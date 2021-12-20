John Deere acquires majority ownership in advanced battery firm

John Deere has signed an agreement to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, a battery technology provider based in Austria.

Kreisel, which develops high-density, high-durability electric battery modules and packs, has created a charging infrastructure platform (CHIMERO) that utilises this patented battery technology.

Since 2014, it has been a leading innovator focused on the development of immersion-cooled electric battery modules and packs for high-performance and off-highway applications.

The company has a differentiated battery technology and battery-buffered charging infrastructure offering.

It currently serves a global customer base across multiple end markets, including commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles, marine, e-motorsports, and other high-performance applications.

John Deere says it sees demand growing for batteries as a sole or hybrid-propulsion system for vehicles.

Products in Deere’s portfolio such as compact utility tractors, small tractors, and road-building equipment could rely solely on batteries as a primary power source.

Deere says it intends to continue to invest in and develop technologies to innovate, deliver value to customers, and work towards a future with zero emissions propulsion systems.

Pierre Guyot, senior vice president at John Deere Power Systems said: “Kreisel’s battery technology can be applied across the broad portfolio of Deere products, and Kreisel’s in-market experience will benefit Deere as it ramps up its battery-electric vehicle portfolio.

"Deere will provide the expertise, global footprint, and funding to enable Kreisel to continue its fast growth in core markets."

He added: “This is an opportunity to invest in a company with unique technology that’s designed for the demanding conditions where Deere customers work.

“Furthermore, building an electrified portfolio is key to John Deere’s sustainability goal of pursuing new technologies that reduce the environmental impact of new products and work toward zero emissions propulsion systems."

Kreisel Electric will retain its employees, brand name, and trademark, and continue to operate from its current location in Austria.

The company was founded by the brothers Johann, Markus and Philipp Kreisel and has approximately 160 full-time employees.

The transaction requires final regulatory approval in Austria, with closing expected to take place in approximately 60 days. Financial details are not being disclosed.