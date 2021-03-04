John Deere announces new smarter 9R Series range

John Deere has announced its new smarter 9R Series tractor range, headed by the 691hp flagship models 9R 640 and 9RX 640.

The latest 9R, 9RT and 9RX machines have not only been made stronger and more efficient, but also more intelligent.

Operators and farm managers are set to benefit from their increasing connectivity and automation features.

All the tractors use the same new 13.6-litre John Deere engine as the X9 combines, except for the top of the range 640hp models which are still powered by the 15-litre Cummins engine.

The six-cylinder John Deere engine with its HPCR fuel injection system has been developed to operate more efficiently, with noise levels reduced by up to 50 percent.

In order to transfer the enormous engine power to the ground, all models offer additional ballasting options that allow a gross weight of 30.4 tonnes.

In addition to their power, the tractors have become smarter and more automated.

The StarFire 6000 receiver is integrated into the cab roof and is included as standard, along with the large 4600 CommandCenter display, full AEF ISOBUS compatibility and AutoTrac activation.

John Deere also offers a full activation package for maximum automation at an additional price of £1,425.

This includes Turn Automation, Section Control, Variable Rate Control, Passive Implement Guidance, In-Field Data Sharing, Machine Sync and now also new AutoPath row guidance.

(Photo: John Deere)

John Deere’s new AutoSetup allows farmers and contractors to pre-schedule jobs in the customer’s personalised Operations Center.

Jobs appear automatically on the cab display when the machine enters the field and the operator only has to confirm with a single button click.

The system supports settings such as client, farm, field, field boundaries, tracks, implement widths/offsets, products, application rates, site specific applications, documentation settings and operator name.

Once the job is completed, all data can be transferred wirelessly to the Operations Center. AutoSetup not only saves up to 90% of setting up time in the field, but also provides documentation and avoids errors and data losses.

Besides performance and automation, the new 9R Series tractors have been developed with the aim of maximising reliability and reducing operating costs further.

The e18 transmission, axles, track drives and chassis have been significantly reinforced for higher capacity and productivity.