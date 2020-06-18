John Deere introduces two new X Series combines

The new X9 1100 combine can harvest up to 30 acres of wheat per hour

John Deere has released detailed information regarding its brand new X9 combine harvesters that were launched at last year's Agritechnica.

The US machinery giant says the X9 1000 and X9 1100 combines represent the next level of the firm's harvesting performance.

The X9 1100 can harvest up to 30 acres of tough, high-yielding wheat per hour and harvest up to 7,200 bushels per hour in high-yielding corn.

Matt Badding, harvesting product manager for John Deere, said: “As conditions change, an X9 combine can make automatic adjustments for the operator so it consistently operates at peak levels.







“For example, in the morning, straw can be damp and make threshing and separating tough. By midday, the moisture evaporates and harvesting conditions improve.

"In the past, these changes required operators to adjust combine settings to help the machine compensate. Now, the adjustments are made automatically.”

The X Series feature a wide feeder house, dual separator, and the industry’s largest cleaning shoe, that work together to improve crop flow and increase harvesting capacity.

“At the heart of the new combine is the X Series Dual Separator (XDS) with the largest threshing and separation areas Deere has ever offered," Mr Badding explained.

"Crop in the XDS is threshed and separated during nine revolutions, resulting in less grain loss and increased harvesting capacity.”

The 75-square-foot Dyna-Flo™ XL Cleaning Shoe has 36 percent more cleaning area than the S790.

“It can harvest thin dry crop, thick wet crop and everything in between, putting more high-quality grain in the tank pass after pass. Even if conditions change, grain quality remains high,” he said.

During harvest, the fuel-efficient X Series Combines can run up to 14 hours without refueling.

A new John Deere PowerTech™ 13.6L Engine works with a belt-drive system and updated ProDrive™ XL Transmission to improve fuel efficiency.

"Compared to the S790, the X9 1100 uses up to 20% less fuel per bushel harvested to help keep harvesting costs low," Mr Badding explained.

The X Series are available with integrated precision ag technologies that collect important machine and yield data while helping to improve harvesting results.

These combines come with an integrated StarFire™ 6000 Receiver, which requires no calibration of the Terrain Compensation Module (TCM) and is more accurate than previous models.

Coupled with new guidance system enhancements, the new receiver boots up and acquires the GPS signal quicker, so the combine can start running with improved accuracy in less time.

JDLink™ is standard on both models and comes with five years of service. This enables machine-to-machine communication and makes it easy for the owner to share agronomic and machine-performance information.

Inside the restyled X Series cab is more storage space, more USB ports and better connectivity than its predecessor.

An optional touchscreen satellite radio can be added that’s smart-phone ready so operators can use voice commands or integrated controls to get directions, make calls, listen to music, or send and receive messages.

X Series Combines are available on wheels or tracks. The X9 1000 grain tank can hold up to 420 bushels and the X9 1100 holds up to 460 bushels of grain.

Folding unloading augers with Adjustable Spout are available for the X Series in 26, 28.5 or 31-foot lengths.

John Deere will start taking orders for X Series combines later this summer.