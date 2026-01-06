John Deere names Farming Community Network as charity partner for 2026

Support for rural wellbeing is being strengthened in 2026 after John Deere named the Farming Community Network (FCN) as its official charity partner, signalling a renewed focus on the health of farming families and rural communities.

The manufacturer’s UK division said the partnership will see employees receive specialist wellbeing support training delivered by FCN, alongside a programme of volunteering and fundraising designed to extend the charity’s reach across the agricultural sector.

Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised through staff-led initiatives over the year. Joedy Ibbotson, division business manager at John Deere, said the partnership reflects a shared responsibility to support those working and living in the countryside.

“We all have a responsibility to safeguard the health and wellbeing of those living and working in rural areas,” he said. He described FCN as “a charity that does incredible work in this area”, adding that its outreach “touches our staff, our network, our customers, and throughout the communities we operate in”.

John Deere employees already have a strong record of fundraising for good causes, both national and local. Recent efforts have included taking on the Peak District Ultra Challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK, raising more than £13,000, with staff encouraged to bring forward further ideas that the company will support.

The partnership was announced at an all-employee meeting at John Deere’s Langar headquarters in Nottinghamshire, where staff also took part in bespoke wellbeing support training delivered by FCN and tailored specifically for the agricultural community.

Georgina Lamb, head of partnerships at FCN, said the charity welcomed the collaboration. “We are delighted to partner with such a well-respected company as John Deere, which as well as providing vital funds for the charity has given us the platform to promote our work to the wider agricultural community,” she said.