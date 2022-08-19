John Deere revises 8000 and 9000-series foragers for 2023

John Deere is revising its 8000 and 9000-series forage harvesters for 2023, with the focus primarily on the smaller models of the 8000-series, but the 9000-series also receives updates to boost performance.

A new top-of-the-range machine is also being added to the pick-up model range – the 30R – which increases output, especially in the upper horsepower segment.

In addition to a facelift, the 8100, 8200 and 8300 models receive additional horsepower. The 8100 harvester with the 9-litre engine now delivers a maximum power of 431 hp and replaces the current 8200.

For 2023 the 8200 forage harvester receives the larger 13.5-litre engine and therefore increases its output by 34 hp to 465 hp.

The power increase of the smaller 8000 models is rounded off by the new 8300, which now has a maximum output of 505 hp instead of the previous 490 hp.

Like the 9500 and 9600 forage harvesters before, the 9700 model now also gets the JD18X engine, which does not require DEF (DIESEL EXHAUST FLUID). This 18-litre John Deere engine increases the performance of the forage harvester.

It also introduces HarvestMotion Plus, which provides a torque increase and more power at low engine speeds. As a result, the 9700 forage harvester now delivers up to 825 hp.

Furthermore, all self-propelled forage harvesters in the 9000 series are now equipped with the newly designed discharge chute, which is 20 cm longer than the previous version.

Due to its optimised contours and design, it enables a higher throughput and provides a better overview during chopping.

To utilise the full John Deere power, Kemper has developed the new 30R Grass Pick-up with a working width of 2.7 metres.

Equipped with a large 80 cm diameter auger, deep 20 cm auger flights and 6 tine bars with 6.5 mm tines pick up, the new R-series pick-ups are designed for high throughput.

To ensure the full John Deere power is used during the upcoming chopping season, the 30R features a chainless drive and heavy-duty wear parts that reduce maintenance costs.