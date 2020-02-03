John Deere’s new Gator most comfortable model produced

John Deere’s new XUV 865R Gator utility vehicle is now available

John Deere’s new XUV 865R Gator is the most comfortable model produced in the company’s cross-over utility vehicle range.

This 23hp diesel-powered model combines the high performance of the XUV 865M with a wide range of additional features, including a luxurious cab environment.

Standard specification includes a continuously variable transmission with on-demand four-wheel drive, power steering, fully independent suspension and an attachment-ready electrical system.

The cab provides car-style seating for up to three people when driving off-road, as well as door handles, a fully opening windscreen and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.







In addition, the cab features a tan-coloured interior that has been redesigned, with the automotive-style controls now located in the centre of the dash.

The streamlined roof moves water to the outside edges, and both the front and rear lights are set below the roof line for better protection.

The R trim specification also provides the fully enclosed cab with a wide range of extra standard features, including an adjustable 40/60 bench seat, tiltable steering wheel, sun visors, a windshield wiper and washer plus electrical wiring for attachments, as well as high and low-beam LED headlights.

The XUV 865R Gator is powered by an 854cc three-cylinder, liquid-cooled OHV diesel engine producing 23hp at 3600rpm, with a top speed of 31mph (50kph) in high range.

The 4WD system has an auto-locking front differential and dash-mounted electronic rocker switch for easy operation.

The vehicle is equipped with four-wheel independent suspension, designed to provide a smooth ride and optimum load carrying ability over challenging terrain.

The deluxe cargo box is made of a durable composite material that eliminates rust and dents and reduces noise. There is an automotive style tailgate handle and the rear lights are available with optional protectors.

The cargo box can be converted to a flat-bed and has a load capacity of 454kg, while towing capacity is 900kg and total payload is 680kg.

The new Gator can also be fitted with a wide range of attachments from snow blades to winches, and features a large 42-litre fuel tank for longer running between fill-ups.