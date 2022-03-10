John Deere suspends shipments to Russia and Belarus

John Deere has announced a suspension of shipments to Russia and Belarus due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The US machinery giant said on Thursday (10 March) it was 'deeply saddened' by the events unfolding in Ukraine.

It said the safety, welfare, and wellbeing of its employees in the region remained a 'top priority'.

"We continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible," a John Deere spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis."

"We continue to monitor the situation closely while we fully abide by U.S. and international sanctions."

The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working with organisations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilise resources to support Ukrainians.

"Our mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world," the spokesperson added.