John Deere targets ex-military engineers in major recruitment drive

John Deere is stepping up efforts to bring former soldiers, sailors and air personnel into its dealership workforce, branding ex-forces engineers the “ideal candidates” for its high-tech technician positions.

Transitioning from repairing tanks on deployment to keeping harvest machinery running at full tilt, former Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) engineer Chris Giles has shown how military skillsets can translate seamlessly into civilian life through John Deere’s Military Hiring Programme.

After serving, Chris was uncertain about his next move until he attended an open day introducing the John Deere resettlement scheme for service personnel.

Today, he works as a Technical Communicator and Certified Dealer Instructor at the Tallis Amos Group depot in Leominster — and is now preparing to tell others why their own military experience could make them ideal candidates for the industry.

Chris will be among the speakers at a John Deere Military Hiring Programme webinar on Wednesday 3 December at 7pm, where he’ll explain why the shift from armour to agriculture is more natural than many expect.

The recruitment drive comes as the machinery industry continues to face a shortage of skilled technicians, with dealerships seeking engineers capable of working on increasingly advanced equipment.

“In terms of the kit, going from tanks to tractors is a completely different world,” he says. “But there wasn’t much of a transition when coming to the John Deere brand, as the level of high readiness is the same. The kit needs to be fixed and out the door as soon as possible, much like in the army.”

While the machinery differs, he says, “the basics of the work are the same,” with technicians applying existing engineering knowledge to new contexts.

Chris joined REME in 2012 as a vehicle mechanic, working on tank engines and transmissions before moving to frontline units from 2015. Based in Hereford, he deployed globally, repairing equipment ranging from quad bikes to heavy armour.

A chance meeting at a John Deere open day shortly before the pandemic introduced him to another former REME engineer already working in the company, and the connection helped steer him towards a civilian career with the manufacturer.

Following training and work experience at the Leominster depot, Chris began as a workshop technician, diagnosing faults and repairing combines, tractors and other machinery. He has since progressed into a support and teaching role, helping technicians across the dealership network and training new recruits.

“As a Technical Communicator, if the technicians go out to a job and struggle to diagnose it or need extra information, then they’ll get in touch with me,” he explains.

“As a Certified Dealer Instructor, I deal with the new technicians that are coming through and doing their training… I mainly teach electrics, hydraulics, and the service advisor side.”

The Military Hiring Programme is open to any service personnel looking for a new career after leaving the armed forces. Attendees at Wednesday's webinar will hear from Chris and others who have transitioned successfully.

The initiative offers structured resettlement support, connecting applicants with someone in the John Deere network who previously made the same move, plus free training courses before placing successful candidates with dealerships in the UK and Ireland.

John Deere says military engineers are especially well-suited to technician roles, bringing discipline, problem-solving ability and experience with complex machinery and diagnostic systems — often similar to those used in modern agriculture and groundscare engineering.