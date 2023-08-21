John Deere to hold careers event to help military personnel resettle

John Deere is holding a careers event in September to help resettling military personnel take the next step in their careers.

It is the first major event to be held by the company where details of the landmark John Deere Military Hiring Programme in the UK will be set out.

The initiative was launched in July and helps those leaving military service find jobs working with agricultural machinery.

Attendees of the free virtual event will find out how they can bring their skill sets and experience to technician roles in dealerships.

They will also hear from individuals who have transitioned from military service into various agricultural machinery roles within John Deere.

Allan Cochran, John Deere branch training manager, said the event was a great opportunity for ex-servicemen and women to find about a new career.

"The armed forces produces people who are highly skilled, motivated, and extremely competent, and many already have the engineering skills needed to become qualified technicians.

“With many transferable skills, those with experience of military machines will be perfectly placed for a new career working with some of the world’s most advanced agricultural and turfcare equipment.

It was announced that the Military Hiring Programme was being rolled out in the UK and Ireland following its huge success in the United States.

Those signing up to the programme, which consists of 70 courses, will be offered free technical training to help them apply their current skills to John Deere products and services.

Registration is open now for the virtual event, taking place on 20 September at 7pm.