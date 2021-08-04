John Deere unveils biggest ever trailed sprayer

John Deere has unveiled the biggest trailed sprayer the firm has ever produced, the new 7500-litre machine R975i sprayer.

It will join the rest of the R900i Series line-up, which includes tank capacities of 4400, 5200 and 6200 litres, in 2022.

According to John Deere, the R975i was designed to meet farmer requirements for larger tank volumes and wider booms, as well as higher accuracy and reduced chemical use.

The machine’s new larger volume will mean farmers and contractors can spend more time in the field spraying, covering larger areas with one tank, the manufacturer said.

The PowrSpray dual-circuit solution system also helps to speed up filling times, improves spray application and increases accuracy.

And for the first time on John Deere sprayers, the M900(i) and R900i Series models will offer 25cm nozzle spacing as an option.

This is an ‘On Centre’ solution that means an additional nozzle is placed between each 50cm nozzle body on the spray boom.

John Deere has also added a nozzle body plus an additional nozzle at each end of the boom to offer full coverage and eliminate underdosing at the boom ends.

Another feature is the new Closed Transfer System, which prevents contact with and any spillages of crop protection products.