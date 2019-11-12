John Deere unveils brand new X9 combine

The X9 is specifically designed for large-acre farmers who need more harvesting capacity (Photo: John Deere)

John Deere has unveiled its brand new X9 combine harvester at this week's Agritechnica 2019 show.

The US machinery giant says the X9 delivers substantially greater capacity with improved fuel efficiency.

The inside of the machine is wider, while keeping the outside width the same as the S790.

The X9 is specifically designed for large-acre farmers who need more harvesting capacity.







It also comes with an available suite of technology that keeps efficiency and productivity at the highest level.

It includes data tools like Operations Center and JDLink™ Connect, and automation features like Combine Advisor, to guidance options that range from an integrated receiver for hands-free steering to automated turns and tractor/grain cart control.

(Photo: John Deere)

Unveiling the new machine at Agritechnica show in Hannover, Germany, Matt Arnold, John Deere product manager, said the X9's productivity is more advanced than the S790.

“It’s the widest body in the industry. It gives us a lot more threshing, a lot more capacity,” he said.

“This is a dual rotor, bringing in that extra capacity so we’re able to release the crop with two rotors, and not build up the density.”

He said the machine is suitable for 'small grains crops, pulse crops, canola, high moisture crop, soybeans, anything that’s either tough to thresh, green-stem material, high-material content.'

The all-new combine harvester will officially be launched in June 2020.