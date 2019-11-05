John Deere unveils industry’s first fixed-frame four-track tractor

The 8RX is precision-ag ready from the factory

US machinery giant John Deere has introduced its new 8RX tractor, the industry’s first fixed-frame four-track tractor.

For 2020, the firm has introduced its 8 family lineup that includes 8R wheel tractors, 8RT two-track tractors and the 8RX.

The new 8RX offers the benefits of tracks and provide a driving experience more like a wheel tractor, according to the company.

Tammy Lee, marketing manager for John Deere, said it represents the 'next leap forward' in tractor innovation.







“[The 8RX] has everything customers like about 8R wheel tractors with the addition of four independent tracks and a new fully suspended cab that makes them more comfortable to operate.

“This new machine form delivers unmatched flotation, traction and ride quality,” Lee said.

With the turning characteristics of wheel tractors, 8RX tractors deliver the pulling performance of tracks by providing more surface area of contact, less ground pressure and less slip than wheel tractors.

“We didn't just add tracks to an 8R Tractor. This is a fully engineered John Deere four-track solution, not a bolt-on aftermarket product.

The 8RX 370 is available with a John Deere e23 PowerShift or Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT)

“A key component is the John Deere 1700 pivoting beam axle, specifically designed for a four-track tractor to provide the necessary strength and enable adjustability of tread spacings to fit grower needs,” Lee added.

The new lineup of tractors come equipped with precision ag technology and allow farmers to choose the machine configuration, options and horsepower to best fit their operation.

Each new 8R, 8RT and 8RX tractor comes equipped with an integrated Gen 4 4600 CommandCenter™ display, StarFire™ 6000 integrated receiver and AutoTrac™ activation.

The 8RT tractors deliver two-track pulling performance. Four models are available from 310 to 410 horsepower, and transport at speeds up to 26 mph.

Every tractor in the 8 family lineup also received an all-new, larger cab, the largest John Deere has ever offered.

Ordering and pricing information will be available in December for model year 2020.