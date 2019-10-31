John Deere updates 7R tractors with more power

Seven models are available from 210 to 330 horsepower

John Deere has updated its lineup of 7R tractor series for model year 2020, showcasing a newly refined and more powerful machine.

Seven models are available from 210 to 330 horsepower, options that make them ideal for diversified crop and livestock producers.

"New 7R Tractors deliver high-horsepower capabilities in a compact, easy-to-maneuver chassis," said Tammy Lee, marketing manager for John Deere.

"The latest updates strengthen dependability and simplify routine maintenance and service work while adding new technology."







John Deere has added a new cab, its largest ever, with two extra inches of headroom and a 24 percent wider entry path.

An automotive-inspired interior surrounds the operator and provides wide-open access to controls.

In addition, three visibility packages are offered, Select, Premium and Ultimate. For more efficient nighttime operation, Ultimate Visibility features 22 work LED and eight convenience LED lights, twice as many lights as current models.

This gives an operator 360 degrees of lighting coverage while working on or servicing their equipment.

The Ultimate visibility package also comes with electric, heated, telescopic mirrors; wipers and sunshades on the front, right-hand side and rear; and integrated rear cameras.

Another change John Deere made was to replace the previous hydro-pneumatic cab suspension system with a mechanical system.

"This change was made without sacrificing current comfort and performance levels," Mr Lee said.

"For customers who demand an even smoother ride and higher levels of industry-leading comfort, they can add either a new ActiveSeat™ II or our proven Triple-Link Suspension Plus."

John Deere has also made several precision ag technology updates that make it easy for customers to remotely monitor and manage tractor operations.

Each new 7R Tractor comes standard equipped with an integrated Gen 4 4600 CommandCenter™ display, StarFire™ 6000 integrated receiver and AutoTrac™ activation.

Mr Lee said: "Additional premium or automation activations are available so customers can upgrade and choose the level of accuracy they prefer.

"A full suite of John Deere technology is included for the seamless integration of automation, documentation and connectivity through the John Deere Operations Center.

"This includes JDLink™ with five years of service, John Deere Connected Support™, Expert Alerts, Remote Display Access and Wireless Data Transfer – all backed by the industry’s best dealer network."

The new StarFire 6000 integrated receiver requires no calibration of the Terrain Compensation Module (TCM), is more accurate than previous models and is less vulnerable to theft.

"Coupled with the guidance system enhancements that were made, operators will be up and running with even greater accuracy in less time," Mr Lee added.

All 7R Tractors are ideal for doing seeding, loader work or baling, thanks to their highly maneuverable short wheelbase.

The e23™ PowerShift transmission is standard and can handle sudden, high-torque power loads while maintaining responsive, quick and smooth shifts.

Three modes of operation can automate gear selection and RPMs to keep the desired ground speed maintained based on load. Or, customers can choose the optional Infinitely Variable Transmission™ (IVT).

Improving dependability and simplifying routine service and maintenance for customers was a priority of John Deere for new 7R Tractors.

Mr Lee said: "We improved hydraulic and electrical routings, relocated and improved access for other components, simplified systems and improved onboard diagnostics to make maintenance and servicing easy.

"In addition, the number of hydraulic connections were reduced, decreasing the number of potential leak points.

"A new decal was placed inside the tractor’s hood panel with service and maintenance points clearly identified to make these tasks easier to perform."

Ordering and pricing information will be available in December for new model year 2020 7R Tractors, with shipments expected to begin next summer.