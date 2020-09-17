John Deere will not attend European trade shows in 2021

The US company will not exhibit at any international agricultural show during its next fiscal year, which ends on 31 October 2021

John Deere will not attend agricultural trade shows in Europe next year due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the company has announced.

The machinery giant will not attend any events in Europe during the company’s 2021 fiscal year, from the 1 November 2020 to 31 October 2021.

In a statement, the US firm said this would require extensive international travel. Instead, it will use a mix of traditional and digital tools to deliver information to customers.

It added that the events of the last few months had 'profoundly changed everyone’s working and social lives', and that the protection of people's health was 'more critical than ever'.







“Farmers have done an excellent job in the emergency phase of Covid-19 to ensure food supplies, for that we wish to express our appreciation to all our customers,” said Denny Docherty, John Deere Vice President Sales, Region 2.

“The pandemic has changed the world and our industry is undergoing a period of great change too. This also applies to our marketing activities.”

John Deere said its key focus in 2021 will be the change in its operating model, to become a ‘smart industrial company’.

The firm said it was moving towards being a 'production system-based organisation', in order to build a 'more customer driven and streamlined business'.

The move, one of the biggest organisational restructurings in the company’s 183-year history, will require a change in its marketing approach and more focus on precision ag technologies.

Andreas Jess, John Deere Director Marketing, Region 2 said: “In the medium term, our company would welcome a new timetable to be implemented by the international trade fair organisations, to free up the show cycle across Europe.

"However, we will continue to support our John Deere dealers if they decide to participate in their local agricultural shows, always based on the fact that the health and safety of both customers and dealers can be ensured.”