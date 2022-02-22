John Dracup appointed Red Tractor Beef and Lamb chair

South West farmer John Dracup joins Red Tractor as its new Beef and Lamb chair, after more than three decades of experience as an advocate in British farming.

John Dracup, who will formally take up his new position in March, runs a successful beef and lamb family farming business in Devon.

He has experience in pioneering electronic auctions and managing one of the largest beef and lamb processors’ livestock divisions.

He also continues to hold the position of strategy director for The Royal Smithfield Club.

Beef and Lamb chair became vacant after fellow beef and lamb farmer Alistair Mackintosh was appointed Red Tractor’s vice chair at the end of last year.

Jim Moseley, Red Tractor’s chief executive, said British agriculture was "facing some of the greatest challenges of a lifetime".

"John’s extensive experience in food and farming will be a huge asset to the Beef and Lamb board, so that we can continue to deliver a scheme which reflects the diverse demands of the sector.

“Findings from our Trust in Food Index has found that by far the biggest reason why people trust British food, is the strength of our food standards, regulations, and independent assurance schemes like Red Tractor.

“If we want to maintain this high level of trust in UK produced food over the coming years, we need to make sure that we continue to show strong leadership to protect the integrity of the food chain and British farming standards.”

Red Tractor is the UK’s largest food standards scheme, covering animal welfare, food safety, traceability and environmental protection.

Mr Dracup said he was 'delighted' to join the assurance scheme at a 'critical time' for British agriculture.

"I am passionate about the British food and farming industry and the need to maintain its position and reputation for supplying quality products with integrity.

“We need to ensure a continued focus on providing added value through the scheme, delivering an effective and robust assurance scheme to underpin the fantastic reputation of British beef and lamb.”