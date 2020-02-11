Joint venture opportunity to manage 1200 sheep

The arrangement includes a profit-sharing incentive to reward results achieved while developing the enterprise

A new opportunity has opened for a joint venture under a contract arrangement for the management of 1200 commercial Texel/Beltex ewes on the Matfen Estate in Northumberland.

The successful applicants will have both practical and managerial skills to take on the day to day management and operation of the existing livestock enterprise.

Excellent animal husbandry skills, attention to detail and a good business focus are essential.

The arrangement involves Matfen Home Farms providing the land, buildings, stock and working capital with the contractor providing the labour, management and relevant machinery.







Estate manager James Barber and agricultural consultant from Active Business Partnerships, Angus Bell, went through various scenarios and came up with a contract farming formula.

“Joint ventures are on the rise as farmers plan ways to become more efficient, and we felt it was the right approach for the farm business,” Mr Barber said.

“Various contract farming arrangements will be considered, and accommodation can be made available if required.

“There will be opportunities to expand the flock, build up a share of the enterprise and diversify by mutual agreement.”

The arrangement includes a profit-sharing incentive to reward results achieved while developing the enterprise.

He added: “Ultimately, Matfen Estate owner, Sir Hugh Blackett, would like to create a long-term opportunity for an individual or family wishing to get a step on the farming ladder based around the sheep enterprise.

“For the right individual there is scope to expand and diversify the enterprise as well as an opportunity to build up equity in the value of the stock.”

Expressions of interest should be made to James Barber at jbarber@matfenestates.com by Friday 28th February 2020. Tender information is available on request.