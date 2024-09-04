Joint venture solves retirement dilemma at Welsh upland farm

A contract farming agreement has allowed a couple to take a step back from their upland farm and a new entrant the opportunity to build capital in the industry.

Dai and Liz Williams have farmed at 260-acre Alltmawr Isaf near Builth Wells, Powys, all their working lives.

Now in their seventies and with no successors, they were keen to have a less physical role in the day-to-day business of farming but didn’t want to retire completely.

Forming a joint venture with Dewi Jones, a 24-year-old farmer’s son from near Builth Wells, has provided that solution.

After studying agriculture at Walford College, Dewi worked on farms including Alltmawr Isaf, lambing and shearing the flock of Beulah Speckled Face sheep.

The Williams’ got to know Dewi over the next two years. “We could see he was an enterprising young man and that a joint venture could be a natural next step," Liz Williams said.

They reached out to Farming Connect’s Start to Farm initiative, funded by the Welsh government, to help with that process.

It was a programme Dewi was already familiar with. “I had friends who were in joint ventures after going through that process," he said.

This service is designed to pair up landowners who are looking to step back from the industry with new entrants and offers funding for business planning and legal guidance.

Liz said their input was invaluable: “It encouraged everyone involved to talk through what they wanted from an agreement and to come up with one that worked for all."

A contract farming agreement was established in April 2024, initially for a period of three years.

Together, Dewi and the Williams’ are strengthening the farming operation, including focussing on productivity traits in the sheep flock.

The farm supports 680 ewes, mostly Beulah Speckled Face but with some Mules and crossbreds.

Dewi has also been able to bring his own flock of 40 Cheviots to Alltmawr Isaf, a flock he started as a young boy.

Forming a joint venture has given the Dai and Liz greater certainty on the future direction of their business and it is giving them satisfaction watching Dewi putting some of his own ideas into practice.

“He has a very good eye for sheep and always goes above and beyond, he never leaves any job unfinished," Dai said.

And Dewi said he is grateful for the opportunity: “A joint venture gives you a very good start, it’s a great incentive to keep making improvements because it is in everyone’s interest for the farm to do well."