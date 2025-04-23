Judith Bryans honoured with Royal Award for lifetime service to dairy

Dr Judith Bryans, chief executive of Dairy UK, has been awarded the RABDF Princess Royal Award in recognition of her lifetime contribution to British dairy.

The honour, issued annually by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF), was presented by Anne, Princess Royal on 22 April.

The award aims to celebrates individuals who have made a lasting and significant impact on the British dairy sector.

This year, the RABDF board of trustees unanimously selected Dr Bryans for her decades of influential leadership at both national and international levels.

Dr Bryans began her career as director of the Dairy Council before taking on the role of chief executive at Dairy UK in 2013.

Under her leadership, Dairy UK has led numerous strategic initiatives, including the pioneering Dairy Roadmap, a long-term sustainability plan for the UK dairy industry.

She has played a central role in uniting the dairy supply chain—farmers, processors, and consumers—and amplifying the industry’s voice on key issues such as health, nutrition, and environmental impact.

Her influence extends far beyond the UK. Dr Bryans served as President of the International Dairy Federation (IDF) from 2016 to 2020, guiding the organisation through a dynamic period of global change.

She remains active within the IDF, chairing its Task Force on the UN Food Systems and co-chairing the Women in Dairying Task Force.

She also holds positions with the European Dairy Association (EDA), the Global Dairy Platform, and the Dairy Sustainability Framework, helping to shape international policy and best practice for a more sustainable dairy sector.

A PhD graduate of King’s College London, Dr Bryans is widely respected for her scientific acumen and policy insight, as well as her collaborative approach to leadership.

Responding to the award, Dr Bryans said: "I am deeply honoured to receive the RABDF Princess Royal Award - the dairy industry continues to be my life’s work.

"I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made in strengthening the sector, improving sustainability, and ensuring a bright future for the next generation of dairy farmers."

Robert Craig, chairman of the RABDF, praised her impact: "Dr Bryans’ contribution to the dairy sector is truly remarkable.

"Her leadership and vision have not only shaped the future of the UK dairy industry but have also had a far-reaching impact on the global stage.

"The Princess Royal Award is a fitting tribute to her dedication, expertise, and commitment to the sector."