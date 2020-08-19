July UK pork production hits 20-year high

A total of 963,700 clean pigs were processed by UK abattoirs in July, up 6% (57,000 head) on the year

July UK pork production was up 9% year-on-year to reach a 20-year high for the month, according to Defra figures.

The UK produced 86,200 tonnes of pig meat in July, 7,300 tonnes more than in July last year.

This was the highest production figure in the last 20 years, according to Defra's figures.

Slaughter of sows and boars totalled 23,200 head, up 21% (4,100 head) on the year.

The statistics showed that the rise in production is due to mostly to a rise in clean pig slaughter, while dressed carcase weights were also slightly heavier on the year, AHDB analyst Hannah Clark said.

Improving foodservice demand as lockdown eases may have offered some support to finished pig numbers in July.

Meanwhile, the recent reopening of the sow processing plant and a welcome stabilisation in continental sow prices may have supported sow throughput, she added.

However, Ms Clark stressed that Defra’s sample size remains lower than usual, and so sow numbers in particular should be treated with caution.