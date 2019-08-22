June sees drop off in UK dairy trade

In June, dairy imports fell across the board

UK dairy imports fell across the board in June with a year-on-year decrease of 40% for butter, 13% for Cheddar and 9% for speciality cheeses, figures show.

Total import volumes this year (Jan-Jun) however, remain higher than 2018 levels, AHDB Dairy says.

The high level of imports that occurred before the original Brexit date boosted stocks.

This may have reduced import demand in the following months.







High domestic milk production, and the resulting increase in butter and cheese production, will also have dampened the need for imports.

June dairy exports followed a similar trend to imports with much lower export levels in the month but year to date totals up year on year.

Butter exports were 39% this year than in June 2018, although they are up 15% in the year to date.

Cheese exports were down 7% on the month but still up 6% in the year to date.