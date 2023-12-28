Just days left for young farmers to apply to training programme

Young farmers from the north of England have just days to apply to a new training programme which aims to support their development.

The programme, launched by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, is open to farmers under 35, covering 8 training modules involving different aspects of farming.

The society's Goodall Agri-Development Pathway only has 12 places available, with applications closing on 8 January 2024.

The annual programme has been developed thanks to a legacy left to the society specifically to support young people in farming.

Successful candidates will complete eight training modules covering different aspects of agricultural businesses.

According to the society, farmers will emerge with the skills they need to take on extra responsibilities as part of their career progression.

As part the programme, there will be a mixture of face-to-face and online learning, farm visits and conferences, supported by insights from expert speakers.

Each module lasts between one and four days, with some modules requiring overnight stays.

Lynsey Pack, head of charitable activities at the society said: ""Perhaps you wish to pursue a farm diversification but need the confidence and skills to take the next steps? This programme can be your launch pad.”

"This programme is for you if you have not studied agriculture to a high academic level, or if you would benefit from refreshing some elements of your time in education at a land-based college or university.

“Ideal candidates include those who wish to learn new skills and get experience so that they can develop their careers and grow their knowledge and confidence to take on more responsibilities within the business."

The deadline to apply to the pathway is 8 January 2024, with successful candidates – or ‘pathfinders’ – to be informed in February 2024.

The first module will take place in March 2024, with subsequent modules to follow over the course of the next seven months.