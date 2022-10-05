Just days left to complete Defra's pork supply chain review

There are now just a few days left to respond to the government's review of contractual arrangements in the pork supply chain.

The National Pig Association (NPA), urging producers to take part, said there would "never be a better opportunity to make your voice heard on the future of the pig industry."

The online consultation runs until 7 October and invites views from pig farmers, abattoirs, processors, retailers and all stakeholders involved in the UK pig supply chain.

Defra's review, launched in July, seeks views on issues such as transparency, price reporting, clarity of contractual terms and conditions, and market consolidation.

It is hoped the consultation could ultimately lead to new legislation governing relations, including contracts, between pork producers and processors.

The pig sector has seen significant challenges recently with farmers seeing increased feed costs and moving pigs off the farm for slaughter.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the continued lack of available skilled labour have had a disproportionate impact on the sector.

The situation has also been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to increased input costs, including feed, fuel, energy, and fertiliser.

NPA chairman Rob Mutimer said: “The NPA is working hard to formulate a response that reflects the views of our diverse membership and that the whole industry can get behind.

“It is equally important, however, that producers respond individually, outlining your own current situation and what you want from future contractual relations with your buyers."

He added: "The louder our voice, the stronger case we have for change.”

There are 44 questions, seeking views on issues such as transparency, price reporting, clarity of contractual terms and conditions, and market consolidation.

In his latest post, NPA vice chairman Hugh Crabtree said: "Producers in particular please get to it now. Allied trades, your voice can and must be heard as well.

"You can use all the "further comments" boxes to tell Defra how you see the supply chain working for your customers.

"These comments allow you to indicate how failure at prime producer level means a reducing support industry with all its diversity and employment."