Just days left to take part in farm assurance scheme survey

Farmers have just a few days left to take part in a survey to help evaluate the UK’s farm assurance schemes following recent backlash against Red Tractor.

The independent evaluation of the UK’s farm assurance schemes was announced by the Commissioners of the UK Farm Assurance Review earlier this year.

The project, jointly set up by the NFU and AHDB, along with the UK's other farming unions, focuses on repurposing UK farm assurance.

It follows Red Tractor receiving significant criticism from the industry over its controversial Greener Farms Commitment (GFC) module, which was unveiled in October 2023 but has since been dropped.

Farm leaders said that more granular, technical and practical elements of the GFC should have been consulted on more widely with the industry before it was unveiled.

In response to the backlash, the Commissioners launched a short online survey for farmers from any sector that aims to help provide evidence for the review and assist in the development of its recommendations.

Among other topics, the review is examining how farm assurance can deliver value back to scheme members.

It will also explore how standards are developed to meet the evolving needs of members, the markets they serve, sector diversity and in appreciation of the global marketplace.

Dr David Llewellyn, former principal of Harper Adams University and the lead commissioner, has reminded farmers to participate in the survey.

"This is your chance to tell us your experiences of farm assurance so that we hear directly from the farming community," he said.

"We are really looking forward to the participation in this survey of as many farmers as possible, as part of their contribution to this important review.

"Our evidence gathering will also involve direct engagement by the Commissioners with other key stakeholders."

He said the survey had been open for a few weeks now and had been widely publicised.

"We have had a strong response to date from farmers from all sectors and all parts of the UK.

The survey will be open for farmers to complete until Saturday 31 August.