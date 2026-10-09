Just six Scottish farms report using Bovaer, new figures reveal

Only six out of more than 6,400 Scottish farm holdings reported using the methane-reducing feed additive Bovaer, new government figures reveal, highlighting the limited uptake of a technology designed to cut livestock emissions.

The Scottish Government's latest Agricultural Census, published on Thursday (8 October), found that just six of the 6,416 holdings answering the question reported using Bovaer, equivalent to approximately 0.1%.

The findings come as ministers seek to encourage the adoption of technologies capable of reducing methane emissions from cattle, with feed additives identified as one potential way to lower agriculture's environmental impact.

Bovaer, developed by dsm-firmenich, contains the active ingredient 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP), which works by suppressing methane production during digestion.

The product has been authorised for use in Scotland since December 2023, but the latest census figures suggest it has yet to achieve widespread reported use among Scottish agricultural holdings.

The census also found minimal use of another methane-reducing feed supplement, SilvAir, with fewer than five of the 6,212 responding holdings reporting its use.

Meanwhile, only 678 of 6,462 holdings, around 10%, said they or their adviser considered methane emissions when formulating livestock diets.

The findings raise wider questions about the practical and financial challenges of introducing methane-reducing feed additives into existing livestock production systems.

Previous Scottish Government-commissioned research has identified difficulties in delivering consistent daily doses of methane-reducing supplements, particularly on farms where cattle spend significant periods grazing rather than receiving a controlled feed ration.

The research, published in 2023, also highlighted the potential need for financial incentives to encourage adoption where supplements provide limited direct economic benefit to farmers.

However, the latest census does not establish whether cost, feeding arrangements, consumer concerns or other factors explain the low level of Bovaer use reported.

The figures follow a major trial involving 30 Arla dairy farms across Britain, which concluded in 2025, with the dairy cooperative reviewing the findings before deciding on future adoption.

Bovaer has also attracted public scrutiny over its use in dairy production, although the Food Standards Agency has stated that milk from cows receiving the additive is safe to drink when it is used as authorised.

Scotland's Climate Change Plan for 2026–2040 includes a commitment to work with academics and industry stakeholders to identify barriers to methane-suppressing feed products and develop measures to support their appropriate uptake.

With the Scottish Government seeking to reduce agricultural emissions while maintaining domestic food production, the latest figures highlight the challenge of encouraging wider adoption of methane-reducing technologies on farms.

The census findings relate specifically to agricultural holdings responding to the relevant questions and do not establish the total number of farms using Bovaer across Scotland, or the proportion of eligible cattle farms adopting the product.