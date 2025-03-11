Just two people convicted for sheep worrying in Scotland last year

Only two people were convicted for livestock worrying over the last year in Scotland despite there being almost 60 charges sent to the Crown Office.

Official figures from the Scottish government show that 57 charges were sent to the Crown Office during the course of last year.

However, only six were prosecuted, while just two (4%) resulted in convictions, raising concerns that sentencing for the crime is 'pitiful'.

Sheep farmer Tim Eagle said those in the sector were being "robbed of their livelihoods" as the figures also revealed that the highest fine handed out since 2021 was less than £1,000.

He criticised the Scottish government for a lack of action, saying people receive harsher penalties for vandalising a car than if their dog kills or injures a farm animal.

In the period between 2023-2024, 76 charges were sent to the Crown Office but only six of these (8%) led to people being convicted.

For that year, the highest fine received for the crime was £400, but in previous years, it fell to as little as £200.

Mr Eagle, who is the Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary, said he was "appalled" to see such a low number of convictions.

He called on the Scottish government to strengthen existing powers to protect the livelihoods of farmers.

"The pitiful fines handed out for these incidents are a kick in the teeth for farmers who are being robbed of their livelihoods," Mr Eagle said.

“If someone vandalised a car or other private property, their fine could be much higher which is why the Scottish Government must get tougher on this growing problem.

“For the livestock, these despicable attacks lead to significant emotional issues such as losing calves or rendering the animal unable to breed in future.

“This also has a heart-breaking toll on farmers, who work tirelessly to breed quality sheep to the highest welfare standards and depend on their stock for income."