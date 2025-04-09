Kaleb Cooper named among UK's top inspiring under-30s

British farming personalities Rebecca Wilson and Kaleb Cooper have been named among the UK’s most inspirational people under 30.

Rebecca and Kaleb, a fifth-generation Yorkshire farmer and Oxfordshire farming contractor respectively, have earned spots on The Times’ Young Power List 2025, which recognises talent and determination.

Kaleb gained fame through his role on Amazon's Clarkson’s Farm, the popular farming series set to return with a new season next month.

In addition to managing Diddly Squat Farm, he has authored four books. His latest, Kaleb’s Farmyard Tales: Escaping Animals and Runaway Tractors—aimed at young, aspiring farmers—is due for release later this year.

Kaleb, 26, told The Times: “Within two months of my mum buying me three hens, I was selling eggs all around Chipping Norton.

“People say, ‘Oh, you speak to Jeremy like he’s an idiot.’ Well, he is,” he added. "On the farming side of things at least. He’s really good at being a journalist.”

Rebecca Wilson, 29, is a fifth-generation farmer, although her parents were initially hesitant for her to pursue the same path.

She told the paper “They saw an industry that was struggling financially and wanted me to do something different."

Despite her parents' reservations, Rebecca couldn't shake her passion for farming. She later earned a master’s degree in rural land management from the Royal Agricultural University.

She is also a vocal critic of the government's proposed inheritance tax changes for farmers. “A fair tax should be levied on people who have the ability to pay," she said.

“The impact on British food production would be massive. A lot of consumers want food that’s high welfare, traceable and sustainable.

"We can’t guarantee that from food produced abroad.”