Kaleb Cooper's educational bursary opens for next generation of farmers

An educational bursary with the opportunity to work with Kaleb Cooper of Clarkson's Farm fame has now opened for people to apply.

Kaleb Cooper has helped launch the Royal Agricultural University's (RAU) bursary for people hoping to get on the farming ladder.

The annual bursary will provide £3,000 to support a student in exploring different paths into agriculture.

Kaleb, who stars in Clarkson's Farm as Jeremy Clarkson's companion, said encouraging the younger generation into agriculture had "always been so important to me".

The farming contractor said: "Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.”

The bursary will also give the applicant the opportunity for a work placement with Kaleb himself, or one of his industry partners, either during their course or as a gap year placement.

Open to RAU undergraduate students who are living in the UK, the bursary opened for applications this week, with the first student receiving their award in early 2024.

RAU vice-chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said: “We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary.

"His passion for farming comes through loud and clear in his appearances on Clarkson’s Farm and he has definitely helped bring farming and agriculture even more into the public eye.

“This bursary will help to give the successful applicant the chance to follow their dreams and pursue a career in agriculture as Kaleb himself did. We are very excited to be working with him.”

Applicants who are not from a farming or agricultural background are particularly encouraged to apply for the bursary.

Kaleb added: “Having come from a non-farming background myself, I believe agriculture can be for anybody.

"I know there’s so much potential for young people to have brilliant careers in agriculture. It should be open to all and if you have financial difficulties or you’re completely new to farming, please do apply.”