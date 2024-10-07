Kaleb Cooper's farming bursary to issue £6,000 prize to two students

An agricultural bursary spearheaded by Kaleb Cooper of Clarkson's Farm fame will award £6,000 to two students to help pursue their farming career.

The Royal Agricultural University's (RAU) bursary, first announced in 2023, will provide funds to help two students explore different paths into agriculture.

It also includes the chance to undergo a work placement with Kaleb himself, or his industry partners, RAU said.

A popular star on Clarkson's Farm, Kabel said he helped launch the bursary to help people get on the farming ladder.

The farming contractor added that encouraging the younger generation into agriculture "has always been so important to me".

"Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming," he said.

Open to RAU undergraduate students who are living in the UK, applications opened on 30 September and will close on 28 October, at 5pm.

Two bursaries are available of £3,000 each, with the prize to be disbursed in two instalments, in January 2025 and April 2025.

RAU vice-chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said: “We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary.

"His passion for farming comes through loud and clear in his appearances on Clarkson’s Farm and he has definitely helped bring farming and agriculture even more into the public eye.

“This bursary will help to give the successful applicant the chance to follow their dreams and pursue a career in agriculture as Kaleb himself did. We are very excited to be working with him.”

Applicants who are not from a farming or agricultural background are particularly encouraged to apply for the bursary.

Kaleb added: “Having come from a non-farming background myself, I believe agriculture can be for anybody.

"I know there’s so much potential for young people to have brilliant careers in agriculture. It should be open to all and if you have financial difficulties or you’re completely new to farming, please do apply.”