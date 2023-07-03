Kaleb Cooper supports new 'EIEIO Challenge' for young farmers

Kaleb Cooper, the farming contractor who shot to fame with Clarkson’s Farm, will judge a new video challenge for YFCs to encourage them to promote their connections with food and farming.

The EIEIO Challenge is being launched by the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) to encourage clubs to spread positive messages about food, farming and the countryside.

YFCs will be encouraged to share their finished videos during National Young Farmers’ Week (9-13 October 2023) and with their local schools to show the opportunities available in the industry and with YFC.

The challenge involves clubs or individuals recording a short form video (a Reel or a TikTok) that promotes an area of agriculture they are passionate about and to showcase how their YFC connects with food and farming.

Kaleb, who will be judging the entries, said: “I’m really excited to be backing the EIEIO Challenge as encouraging young people into farming is so important to me.

"It’s a positive way for members of Young Farmers’ Clubs to share their passion about food and farming with people outside the industry."

He added: “When I was at school, I already knew I wanted to work in farming – from selling eggs aged 13, to breeding sheep at 14 and buying my first tractor at 15.

"And over the past couple of years, I’ve been lucky to be able to share the highs (and sometimes lows) of farming to a wider audience.

"I can’t wait to see what creative ideas these YFCs come up with as there’s so much talent in our industry and this challenge is a chance to inspire the next generation.”

All entries to the challenge must be submitted to NFYFC by 7 August 2023 and the winning club will have the opportunity to have their video professionally recorded, as well as win tickets to Kaleb Cooper’s new tour and signed copies of his book, Britain According to Kaleb.

There are also a pair of tickets for two of the winning club’s members to attend Valley Fest 2024, courtesy of Yeo Valley.

YFC AGRI Chair Charlotte Garbutt said the challenge comes at a crucial time: “Agriculture is facing many changes and challenges, and it can be discouraging for new entrants.

"NFYFC wants to bring some positivity back and promote how amazing the sector is and the role YFCs play in food, farming, and the countryside.

“This challenge builds on NFYFC’s Home Grown campaign, which is focused on promoting the benefits of sourcing local British produce and cooking from scratch.”

NFYFC has produced guidance for clubs on how they can connect with their local school through a range of schemes organised by industry partners.