Kaleb Cooper unveils children's book centred on real farm stories

Kaleb Cooper has announced his first ever children's book which aims to showcase the daily ongoings on British farms.

The Oxfordshire farming contractor, of Clarkson's Farm fame, has unveiled Kaleb’s Farmyard Tales, featuring "funny, muddy and very true farm stories".

The narrative non-fiction book includes illustrations from Tom Knight, and is published by Hachette Children’s Group.

The book will include real farmyard stories from Kaleb, ever since he took the first step into farming at the age of 12.

Speaking about his debut book, Kaleb said he was passionate about sharing "how brilliant our industry is".

He said: "It doesn’t matter what you want to be when you grow up – I believe every child should understand where their breakfast, lunch and dinner actually comes from.

"I hope this book gives every reader a lot of laughs while they learn. I can’t wait to put it on my kids’ bookshelf and make them proud.”

A farming contractor from Oxfordshire, Kaleb plays a central advisory role to Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV series Clarkson's Farm.

His first book, The World According to Kaleb, was an instant Sunday Times Bestseller.

Kaleb’s Farmyard Tales releases on 11 September 2025, priced at £14.99.