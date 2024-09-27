Kent council passes motion to proactively support local farmers

Maidstone Council has become the latest local authority to support a campaign to proactively support local farmers and block councils from banning meat.

Councillors agreed a motion ensuring that all catering at council-organised events is sourced from local suppliers, including meat and dairy options, alongside fruit and veg.

It also commits the Kent council to encourage local residents to shop locally, where possible, by taking advantage of home-grown produce, with an aim of reducing food miles.

Speaking about his motion, Conservative Councillor Tom Cannnon said: “Without a doubt, our farms are the backbone of our villages and our historic county town in the garden of England.

"They provide the foundation of an economic ecosystem that includes local food businesses, drinks manufacturers, engineering firms and scientific innovation.

"Let us do our bit and recognise their work, but also to actively support our local economy by encouraging residents to shop local to reduce food miles."

Maidstone Borough Council becomes the eleventh council to defy the compulsory vegan trend.

Suffolk, Cornwall, North Northamptonshire and Portsmouth are among those that have introduced similar motions elsewhere.

However, a string of other councils, including Calderdale in Yorkshire and Nottingham City Council, have voted to ban meat and dairy items from their council-catered menus.

Edinburgh City Council, Norwich City Council, and Haywards Heath Town Council in Sussex have also signed up to the ‘Plant-Based Treaty’.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs at the Countryside Alliance, which campaigns for councils to back local farmers of all sectors, thanked Maidstone Council for adopting the motion.

"Where other councils have let our farming community down badly, with divisive and puerile bans on meat and diary produce, the sensible proposals agreed here in Maidstone show real support for Kent's vibrant farming community and freedom of choice."