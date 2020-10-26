Kent farm estate on market for first time since 1955

A diversified farming estate in Kent consisting of over 250 acres is now on the open market for the first time since 1955.

The Manor Court Farm Estate, situated in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Ashurst, is available as a whole or in five lots.

It was originally an arable and dairy farm but in recent years agricultural operations have focused on arable and sheep enterprises.

The traditional farm buildings have been converted to alternative use, providing a useful additional source of income.

It also has a popular Bed and Breakfast and campsite enterprise with 16 pitches which can cater for both touring vans and tents with onsite facilities.

Anthony Field, Director at BTF Partnership, the firm handling the sale of the estate, said the farm was a 'really unique opportunity' for potential buyers.

"The Manor Court Farm Estate provides an excellent opportunity to purchase a well-positioned rural estate which benefits from a diversified income stream with the opportunity for the purchaser to carry out further developments.

"Some of the traditional buildings have potential for residential or more intensive commercial use subject to the necessary consents being obtained," he said.

What is included in the estate?

The farm is for sale as a whole or in five lots with a guide price of offers in excess of £3,750,000.

• Lot 1 Manor Court Farmhouse – A Grade II listed Georgian five-bedroom farmhouse currently operating as a bed and breakfast.

• Lot 2 – Manor Court Farmyard – A farmyard with a range of former agricultural buildings utilised for commercial purposes, three permanent residential caravans and a campsite enterprise. It is considered that there is significant potential for further diversification subject to any necessary consents being obtained.

• Lot 3 – Kent Barn & The Old Calf House – A traditional Kent barn and former agricultural building utilised for storage and commercial purposes and adjacent parcel of arable land and a woodland shaw. In all about 3.7 acres.

• Lot 4 – Manor Court Land & Buildings – A range of useful agricultural buildings serving 154.28 acres of arable land, 40.15 acres of permanent pasture and 9.37 acres of woodland.

• Lot 5 – Land & Building at Clayton’s Lane – A picturesque block of pasture extending to 30.44 acres together with 15.23 acres of woodland and an agricultural building.