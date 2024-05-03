Kent farm fined £12,000 for multiple health and safety breaches

A Kent farm has been fined £12,000 for multiple health and safety breaches which placed employees and others at risk over many years, the HSE has said.

Seymour Stevens Ltd, which runs a beef and arable farm in Faversham, was visited by the UK's workplace safety regulator in November 2022.

The HSE said it identified multiple, serious health and safety failings, such as an barn which was unsafe due to its poor structural state.

Seymour Stevens were aware of this but had taken the decision not to repair the shed due to the costs, but had continued to allow its use.

A number of electrical faults were also identified within that shed, the health and safety watchdog said.

In another shed, the roof was insecurely fixed and was being weighed down with a straw bale in an attempt to prevent it from moving.

Roof sheeting was also in poor condition and state of disrepair; in some cases, even falling from buildings.

Bull pens were broken and rusty and concerns were raised about the suitability of these to contain a bull, according to HSE.

During the Christmas period in 2022, a bull had managed to escape the farm and was brought back to site by the police.

Earlier in the same year, the farm had been invited to attend a paid-for “Preparing for Inspection” courses which have been developed in partnership with industry.

The business didn’t take up that offer, the regulator said, missing the opportunity to learn more about their health and safety responsibilities and to better manage the risks they faced.

Seymour Stevens Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety legislation, and was fined £12,000 and ordered to pay £4,830 in costs at a hearing at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 24 April 2024.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Peter Bruce said: “In the case at Seymour Stevens farm, there were failings to manage health and safety risks associated with animals and falling objects – two of the five most common causes of fatal injuries in the agriculture sector.

“Employees and members of the public were being put at risk, despite previous warnings having been given to the company by their staff.

“It is important that employers maintain their workplaces and equipment to suitable standards to ensure that employees, visitors and members of the public are not put at risk.”