Kent Police recover stolen farm equipment worth £280k this year alone

Police officers in Kent have recovered stolen property from farms and rural properties worth more than £280,000 in this year alone.

Recently, farming equipment was recovered in Surrey by officers from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force within hours of it being reported stolen.

The hay tedder, used for haymaking, had been reported stolen from a farm in Southfleet, Dartford, on the evening of 12 June.

Police enquiries were carried out and the property was tracked to Surrey where it was recovered along with a stolen post knocker.

Since the beginning of 2023, officers from the Rural Task Force have recovered stolen property worth more than £280,000, from tools and farm machinery to vehicles and horseboxes.

The dedicated team tackles and investigates rural crime while aiming to build relationships with farmers and members of the rural community to help deter incidents.

Their work so far this year has led to 34 arrests, 35 stop and searches, 506 vehicle stop checks and the completion of 75 investigations.

Incidents they have dealt with have also resulted in 112 vehicles being seized and 97 traffic offence reports being issued.

The task force has also dealt with 182 wildlife-related incidents and 146 poaching reports.

Police Sergeant Darren Walshaw, from the team, said crimes in rural areas were 'not acceptable', adding the force will "continue to do all we can to protect victims from crime."

"Thefts of farming equipment, like this hay tedder, is not just upsetting for victims but it leaves a huge financial hole in a farming business and can be the end of someone’s livelihood."

He explained: "We work closely with partner agencies such as the NFU, the Environment Agency and RSPCA to build a clear picture of rural crime in Kent.

"We have lots of powers we can use including traditional laws such as the Poaching Prevention Act and the Hunting Act as well as others such as the Road Traffic Act, powers to seize vehicles being used in an anti-social way and community protection orders."