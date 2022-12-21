Kent tractor run raises thousands for air ambulance charity

Kent young farmers have raised thousands for an air ambulance charity following a festive tractor run.

The Weald of Kent Young Farmers Club held its first annual Light It Up Tractor Run on Sunday 18 December.

The run, which consisted of 30 tractors, took place around the villages of Goudhurst, Cranbrook, Staplehurst and Marden.

It has so far raised £5,500 for the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance charity, and donations are still being accepted.

The Weald of Kent Young Farmers Club held its first annual Light It Up Tractor Run on Sunday 18 December

The oldest tractor, a 1989 Fendt 309LSA, was decorated and driven by the youngest driver, Angus Seymour, 16, a member of the YFC.

The biggest tractor, a Claas Axion 960 Terra Trac at 450bhp, was driven by fruit and arable farmer Richard Budd from Stevens Farm, Hawkhurst.

Despite competing with the World Cup football final and wet weather, the event raised the impressive sum for the charity.

The Weald of Kent YFC tractor run is still accepting online donations

The event, which was organised by Claire Eckley with support from the Weald of Kent YFC team, was sponsored by Osmonds Transport and Planing Ltd and Lower Ladysden Farm.

The overall Best Dressed Tractor prize - dinner for two, donated by the Star & Eagle in Goudhurst - was won by Richard Budd.

A second competition for YFC members, with a prize provided by specialist fruit and vine machinery dealers N P Seymour Ltd, was won by Dan Goodman.

The Weald of Kent YFC tractor run is still accepting online donations.